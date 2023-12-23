MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 2,935,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,883,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,304,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 934,539 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of ASTS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,763. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.84. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

