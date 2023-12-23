McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.70. 1,700,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

