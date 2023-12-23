ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Shares Up 0.8%

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61). 141,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 437,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £478.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,154.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.65.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

