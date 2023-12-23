ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Shares Up 0.8%

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61). 141,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 437,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.59).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ME Group International
ME Group International Price Performance
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ME Group International
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.