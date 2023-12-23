Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $353.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

