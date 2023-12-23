MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
