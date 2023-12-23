Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.49. 22,531,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312,507. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

