MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP) Trading Down 0.5%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 9,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

MIND Technology Trading Up 9.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

MIND Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

