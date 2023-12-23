MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,811. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

