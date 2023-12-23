MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 662 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

HYGH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 37,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

