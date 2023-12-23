MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 756,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,704. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.