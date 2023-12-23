MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $15.16 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 2,106,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,577. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

