MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $222.62. 994,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,782. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.58 and a 12-month high of $224.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

