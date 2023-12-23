MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 1.3 %

FTNT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.