MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.27. 7,176,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,164. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $166.66 and a one year high of $192.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

