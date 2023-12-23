MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,611 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.07. 18,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

