MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.01. 1,322,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

