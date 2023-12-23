MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,379,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000.

Shares of PKB traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $62.98. 6,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

