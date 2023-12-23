MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,407 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2023

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 17,235,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,101,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.