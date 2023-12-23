MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,407 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 17,235,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,101,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

