Moller Financial Services Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Moller Financial Services reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.7% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.63. 439,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

