Moller Financial Services Purchases 2,863 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 223,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,105,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.