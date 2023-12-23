Moller Financial Services Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moller Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 394,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,960. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

