Moller Financial Services Sells 338 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,173,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

