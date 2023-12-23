Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $71.21. 4,108,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,850. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.