Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.44

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $18.25. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1,002 shares trading hands.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

