MovieBloc Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.73 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 1% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $87.68 million and $3.73 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,241,887,218 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

