MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MSA

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.32 and a beta of 1.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $126,710,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.