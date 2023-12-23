My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0485 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $625,118.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023442 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004491 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

