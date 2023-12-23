Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.