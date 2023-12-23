Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,568. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

