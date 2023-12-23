Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after acquiring an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,036,000 after buying an additional 89,231 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.0 %

Leidos stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 449,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,088. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

