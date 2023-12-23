Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,894,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

