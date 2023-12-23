Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778 over the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. 491,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,694. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.