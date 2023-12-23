Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in KLA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $593.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

