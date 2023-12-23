Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 171,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 4,237,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

