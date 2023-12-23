Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

