Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,225 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 575,274 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,563,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 331,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 300,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 115,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.