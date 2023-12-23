Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $62,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,332 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 98,458.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 354,450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $35,533,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,997. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

