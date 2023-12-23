National Bankshares Raises IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.33. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$301.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

