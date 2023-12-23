New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE EDU opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

