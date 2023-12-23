Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 969.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 83.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 367,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

View Our Latest Report on NWL

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.