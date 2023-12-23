Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.62.

Shares of NXT opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $992,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

