NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.61

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 196219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $705.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,937,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,041 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,780 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.