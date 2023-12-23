NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

