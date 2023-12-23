Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 779,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

