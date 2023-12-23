Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $797.42 million and $80.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.87 or 0.05239615 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

