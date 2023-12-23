Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Tops $80.56 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $797.42 million and $80.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.87 or 0.05239615 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

