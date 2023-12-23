Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.