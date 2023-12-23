Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

