ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 1.8%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 3,215,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,279,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial started coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get ON alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 185.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.