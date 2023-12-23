OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

